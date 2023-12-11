Dolphins Will Roll On Monday Night Football

Videos by OutKick

Titans vs. Dolphins, 8:15 ET

Monday Night Football has returned for us and we are treated with not only one but two games in the primetime slot tonight. This is arguably the better of the games. I was able to get two wins for us yesterday and I am hoping to get another two here tonight in both of the games. The first play that I have for us comes in the game between the Titans and the Dolphins.

Derrick Henry is still an elite running back, right? There is no doubt he is the workhorse of the Titans and remains one of the more reliable players in the league. He has almost 200 carries and is second in the NFL with 841 yards. That is remarkable to me because anyone who plays the Titans knows that he is getting the ball and they are going to hope for the best after handing it to him. He has only had three 100 yard games this season but has found the endzone four times in the past two games. The Dolphins are ranked eighth in the league in rushing defense, but I question if they are successful against the run or if it is simply a result of teams abandoning the run to keep up with the Dolphins offense. The offense is now relying on Will Levis to make the most of his opportunities. He’s been decent, but clearly is a rookie for the Titans. One encouraging sign is that he isn’t turning the ball over frequently. He has just two interceptions in six games and seven touchdowns. The problem is four of the touchdowns he’s thrown have come in one game. The Dolphins defense against the pass has been very good and I expect them to make life difficult on Levis.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 26: Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Dolphins might be the most fun team in the entire NFL. They have the most explosive offense with one of the best receivers in football. Their running game is effective and has a solid combination of agility and punishing styles. If Tyreek Hill doesn’t win either MVP or Offensive Player of the Year, it will be one of the bigger oversights in league history. Tonight, they should be able to showcase this offense against a Titans defense that is in the bottom third of the league in passing defense and middle-of-the-pack in rushing defense. This win could go a long way for the Dolphins as they are currently in first place within the AFC and could take home-field advantage through the playoffs. That could prove great for them as they have a 5-0 record at home, and it would help them avoid cold weather in the playoffs. They’ve taken a bit of flack this season because they really haven’t beaten any good teams this season. Their losses came against the Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs. Their wins have been against the Chargers, Patriots x2, Broncos (before they figured their defense out), Giants, Panthers, Raiders, Jets, and Commanders. The Titans, though, are much more like the teams they’ve beaten than the Eagles, Bills, and Chiefs.

The Dolphins should take this game with ease. Sure, it is Monday Night Football and I do think that Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is good at getting his guys ready for games. However, this Dolphins offense is too talented to ignore in this game. The best approach for the game would be to have Henry run the ball and Levis find ways to milk the clock and keep the Dolphins off the field. I don’t think it will matter though as I expect the Dolphins to win this game and cover the -14. For whatever it is worth, I expect the total to go over 23.5 in the first half, and I expect the Titans to actually cover the 7.5 in the first half. Nothing crazy, but wanted to share those thoughts with you.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024