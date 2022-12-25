Dolphins Will Get Back on Track Against Pack

Packers vs. Dolphins, 1 ET

Now that your presents have been unwrapped we can sit back and start pounding a few beers while we watch some football. The games kick off at 1 ET on Christmas day and we have some good ones on the schedule. This one starts with the disappointing Packers taking on the surprising, but stumbling Dolphins team.

The Packers have actually won three of their past five games. That accounts for half of their win total on the season. They’ve even won back-to-back games which is nice for them. They easily handled the Rams last week at home. I do have some concerns about the status of Packers running back, AJ Dillon – there is nothing on the injury report. Even though Aaron Jones is supposed to be the lead back but Dillon definitely was getting the best carries last week before he left the game. Aaron Rodgers, somehow, still has a shot to make it to the playoffs this year. It is pretty unlikely, but they will need to win this game, so the motivation is there. He’s making a better connection with some of his receivers already and I expect him to play another season next year so I’m guessing he will be looking to establish more of a rapport in this game against a Miami team that can be beaten in the secondary.

Miami started out as one of the hottest teams in the NFL and looked like they had the best offense in football for a stretch. They’ve come back down to earn quite a bit, but some of that was scheduling. They’ve had three consecutive weeks where they played on the road against strong opponents. They lost to the 49ers in an expected loss. Then they lost to the Chargers in a game I thought they would win – they never left California. Then they lost a really close game against the Bills, maybe that’s why they lost to the Chargers – they were looking ahead. I’m sure they are looking forward to being back home after that trip.

I’m taking the Dolphins -4 in this game. I’m not buying this as a complete turnaround for the Packers. I think the Dolphins get back to normal in this game and take out some of their frustration in this game. Neither team has a good defense, so maybe the over is the best play, but I also don’t trust that the Packers offense will put up a ton of points.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024