Dolphins Will Demoralize Jets

Dolphins vs. Jets, 3:00 ET

I hope you got your fill of good football on Thursday because you’re about to get a stinker. For the first time ever, the NFL has scheduled a game on Black Friday. Amazon probably told the NFL to do it and then dumped a truckload of money on a desk somewhere and they went with it. Doesn’t bother me. I kind of like this idea anyway. Why wait another three days when nothing really goes on outside of sales that are not even as good as the ones that happen the week before Christmas. On this first-ever “Black Friday” football day, how should we play the Dolphins vs. Jets?

The Dolphins have no questions on offense. I mean, sure there are questions like: Who is going to have a great game today? Or, how many times can Tyreek Hill beat opponents and grab touchdown passes? Even, which running back is going to rack up the yards today? But, those are all good questions. Tua Tagovailoa is playing like an MVP and one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Sure, it helps having Hill, and Jaylen Waddle, and even Chase Claypool or whoever else they want to throw on the field. It also helps that the defense has to respect the passing game so the running game of Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane have more lanes to run through. The Jets have a good defense, but they aren’t good enough to stop this freight train. The game is supposed to have fairly decent weather as well. What’s worse for the defense is they might be in even worse shape without Zach Wilson under center in this game. I’m not sure things can get much worse than Wilson, but the Jets defense is likely to be playing in very bad field position for most of the starts of the Dolphins possessions. There is no question to me that the Dolphins team can take advantage of that.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 15: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Jets are done with Wilson and are turning the ball to Tim Boyle. If you haven’t heard of him, well, you probably didn’t watch the Bills game last week, but you also are probably not alone. Boyle did come in relief of Wilson last week and went 7-for-14 for 33 yards and one interception. I wouldn’t file that performance under something that is encouraging for me. It isn’t like Boyle hasn’t had reps or anything, he had to have known at some point he might get this opportunity. He didn’t really take many risks and he still ended up throwing an interception. The Dolphins defense isn’t the calling card of Miami, but they should still be able to get a pick or two off of Boyle. Expect a lot of short passes which means that the Dolphins can probably stop the run with ease because they don’t need to respect the deep ball. In Boyle’s career, he has a long of 42 yards.

This game is going to be ugly. The Dolphins opened at -7 and already moved to -10. The Jets really won’t be able to score in this game unless the Dolphins make a mistake, and so far, they’ve been good about protecting the football. While I don’t like trying to cover this many points on the road normally, I could see the Dolphins winning by three or more touchdowns. I know Aaron Rodgers is supposedly practicing soon and that could invigorate this team, but I think that excitement (if there actually is any) will be removed quickly with a Dolphins score or the inevitable Boyle turnover. Back the Dolphins on the road.

