Dolphins Players Pregame For Bills Showdown With Downtown Snowball Fight

Dolphins players are STRESSED about tonight’s snowy showdown against the Bills.
The southern boys are bundled up in their rooms, huddled around the fire like homeless folks under a bridge, and stuffing every inch of their uniforms with as many hand-warmers as they can.
Just kidding. The fellas are out in the streets and are having a damn BLAST!
Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle gets pelted with snowball before Bills game
Incredible.
Just dudes being dudes and pelting each other with snowballs hours before a HUGE divisional game. Think Jaylen Waddle and Raekwon Davis, a couple ex-Alabama stars, are scared of a little snow?
Nope! Waddle said earlier this week that he’d only seen snow maybe five times in his life, and he ain’t letting a pesky little football game stop him from enjoying himself.
Imagine being a Bills fan and walking down the street in a huge blizzard and seeing a couple Miami Dolphins players launching snowballs at each other.
Next level psychological warfare here from the Fighting Mike McDaniels’, and I love it.
McDaniel, by the way, ain’t scared, either.
The NFL’s Most Interesting Coach rocked a “I Wish It Were Colder’ shirt earlier this week, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s somewhere lurking in this video ‘Buddy the Elf’ style just waiting to pounce.
Game on. Dolphins by 50!
(Just kidding).