Some Dolphins Players Are Happy To See Vic Fangio Leave Miami

Vic Fangio and the Miami Dolphins agreeing to mutually part ways on Wednesday is one of the more surprising coaching moves of the NFL season, but that doesn’t mean every Dolphin is upset about the defensive coordinator’s departure.

Miami cornerback Cam Smith and safety Jevon Holland didn’t wait too long to let the world know their true feelings about Fangio leaving South Florida.

Smith’s shot at his now-former coach was subtle as he tweeted an unlocked lock on Wednesday afternoon. Holland’s dig at Fangio was a bit more to the point as he shared a video to his Instagram stories of himself kicking rocks.

Jevon Holland just posted a video on him kicking rocks😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DIBJcpFoSf — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) January 24, 2024

Holland’s father, Robert, even got in on the action a bit by tweeting “Everybody loves the iPhone but nobody wants the iPhone #1. #Upgrade” in what, I guess, is him calling Fangio old and dated.

Pro Football Network reported that Smith had been put in Fangio’s “doghouse” this season, which understands his limited playing time, even with Miami’s defense being injury-plagued throughout the year.

Fangio is widely regarded as one of the great defensive minds in football and given that the Dolphins finished in the top half of the league in many defensive categories, plenty of fans think his departure is a negative, unlike Holland and Smith.

It comes as no surprise that Fangio has already landed with a new team, as NFL.com has reported he will soon be announced as the next defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’ll have his hands full in Philadelphia given that the Eagles gave up the third-most points in the NFL this past season.