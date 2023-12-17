Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Busts Out ‘Waddle Celly’ Following Long Jaylen Waddle TD Against Jets

Videos by OutKick

Coming off a devastating loss against the Tennessee Titans, the Miami Dolphins could have come out flat against the New York Jets. But, they didn’t. Playing without star Tyreek Hill, Miami needed Jaylen Waddle to step up Sunday.

And step up he did. Waddle made several key plays for the Dolphins in the first half. However, none of them was bigger than the long touchdown catch he made in the middle of the second quarter.

Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Waddle beat Jets defender D.J. Reed with a terrific double-move and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put a deep ball right between the “1” and “7” on Waddle’s jersey.

The 60-yard touchdown gave Miami a 17-0 lead over New York. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross performed Waddle’s signature dance following the score. So, too, did his wife who is sitting next to Ross in the owner’s suite.

Dolphins Chairman Stephen Ross with the sickest Waddle celly you've EVER seen 🐧 pic.twitter.com/Ge4lhZ3PTa — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 17, 2023

The Dolphins defense, playing without several starters, also played a huge role in getting Miami out to a big lead. Last week, they gave up two touchdowns in the final three minutes in the team’s historic loss to Tennessee.

Obviously, the unit wanted to move on from that as quickly as possible. They did so with a huge sack of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, forcing a fumble inside the 5-yard line.

Christian Wilkins sacked Wilson and started celebrating … hilariously he did so while the ball was on the field and the rest of the defense went for the recovery. Zach Sieler scooped it up, so all’s well that ends well.

Christian Wilkins with the sack and forced fumble… then the dance celly with the ball still live 😂 pic.twitter.com/d5dGla9CDs — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 17, 2023

A few plays later, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert set two franchise records, scoring his 17th rushing touchdown of the season and 19th touchdown overall. He leads the NFL in both categories.

There's the Miami record for Mostert! pic.twitter.com/Zy6BCC0uvC — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 17, 2023

With that TD, Raheem Mostert has now broken TWO Dolphins franchise records‼️



– 17 rushing TDs in one season (previously held by Ricky Williams with 16 in 2002)



– 19 all-purpose TDs in one season (previously held by Mark Clayton with 18 in 1984)



Historic season for Heem🔥 pic.twitter.com/7a1uch3LHb — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) December 17, 2023

Mostert wasn’t done, either. He added to both totals with a second touchdown just before halftime.

Miami absolutely put it to the Jets in the first half.

First half stats…



Miami Dolphins POINTS: 24

New York Jets YARDS: 4 — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) December 17, 2023

Ouch.