Dolphins Once High Flying Offense Has Been Grounded By Playoff Teams

Videos by OutKick

MIAMI GARDENS — The slow but steady collapse the Miami Dolphins authored at the end of the regular season comes with consequences. And fallout. And danger.

That’s how it is when a seemingly unstoppable team goes from being a national media darling in September and most of October to a team that’s crawling into the playoffs with significant questions in January.

The Dolphins are seemingly on their knees now because they lost their last two games of the regular-season, have delivered only a 1-5 record against playoff teams, and have to go on the road for the postseason as a wild card.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 07: Jeff Wilson Jr. #23 of the Miami Dolphins rushes during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Dolphins Blow Big Lead In Losing Division

Only a month ago, as late as December 3, the Dolphins were rolling. They were 9-3 and enjoying a commanding three-game lead over the Buffalo Bills in the chase for the AFC East. There were only five games left to play.

And somehow the Dolphins blew their lead.

And lost the division crown.

How could this happen? Why such a mighty fall?

“I think that that is a very fair question,” coach Mike McDaniel said after Sunday night’s 21-14 loss to the Bills. ” I think it’s very frustrating to all parties involved that care about the Dolphins, whether you’re a Dolphins player, support staff, coaches, fans.

“I’ll have more of a concrete answer when the season ends, but the season hasn’t ended. Right now we’re 100 percent moving forward to the next game, which we did earn. Hindsight is 20/20 and there are a lot of different things we will evaluate because that is extremely disappointing.

“But I think that’s part of the National Football League, is if you give up an inch, you’ll be punished for it. We didn’t take care of the games we really needed to and that’s what happens. It’s a very competitive conference. You know, you needed 12 wins, not 11 and that’s what it is.”

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 07: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins looks on during warmups prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Dolphins Offense Facing Questions

McDaniel’s high flying team was brought to its lowest point Sunday evening when the Bills completed their dramatic months-long rally, and accomplishing that, turned the Dolphins into the AFC’s sixth seed in the coming postseason.

A victory would have given the Dolphins the No. 2 seed, a home game next weekend, and homefield advantage over everyone except the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

But the Dolphins simply weren’t good enough, particularly on offense, to avert their fate.

That raises questions about the unit on which the Dolphins hope most of their success is built. It’s built on a unit that led the NFL in scoring all year long. On an offense that scored 70 points in a game this season and then danced in the end zone.

It’s built on highlights of receiver Tyreek Hill roasting defenses with long touchdown passes and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa getting the football out of his hand in the blink of an eye.

But all the building looked to be teetering Sunday evening. The Miami offense looked unable to withstand quality testing.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 07: Cedrick Wilson Jr. #11 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after a first down during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Dolphins Offense Prospers Against Poor Teams

Some stats:

In six games against playoff teams this season, Tagovailoa was kind of unremarkable. He threw 7 touchdown passes and six interceptions and completed 65 percent of his passes.

Hill had a great season, collecting 112 catching for 1,717 yards with 12 TDs. He roasted the Chargers for 215 receiving yards. And the Giants for 181 and Carolina for 163.

But Hill didn’t get over 100 receiving yards any of the last four games and the last two weeks against Baltimore and then Buffalo he managed only 76 yards and then 82 yards.

The baffling thing is the Dolphins have had chances to be better. They had such chances against the Bills, particularly in the second half.

The Dolphins managed 218 yards in the first half. They collected 13 first downs. But in the second half they were shut down and, yes, shut out.

Tagovailoa had 56 passing yards in the second half.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 07: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Bills Use Strategy That Shouldn’t Work On Dolphins

“They played some more single safety to stop the run, which we were kind of anticipating,” McDaniel said. “Then it was just herky-jerky when you have some – we had two different penalties and then we just had misfires.

“There was an incompletion that was a throw issue. There was a drop. It seemed like take a turn each drive.”

So the Bills went to a single-high safety to stop Miami’s run game and the Dolphins got 56 passing yards from Tagovailoa as a response?

You know how many teams play single-high safety against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Against the Ravens? Against any team with a good quarterback?

None, because that defense begs to get roasted by accomplished quarterbacks throwing deep completions. But Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ offense could not respond to Buffalo’s charity.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 17: Terron Armstead #72 of the Miami Dolphins looks on in the first half during a game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

Continued Confidence In Tua Tagovailoa

Miami’s final chance to drive the field and tie the game ended, fittingly, with one of Tagovailoa’s two interceptions.

“I don’t have to defend No. 1 (Tagovailoa). I got to protect No. 1,” Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead said. “He’s a confident guy. He’s locked in, on a mission, a goal. We have all the faith in the world in him. We believe in him. He’s incredible. He’s amazing.

“You’re going to write your reports, make your stories and narratives. We got a job to do, too. We got to come in, prepare, and go get a big win on the road. I know No. 1. He’s going to be locked in. He’s hungry to win. He is the leader of this team. So we’ll be ready.”

Maybe.

But that’s going to require the Dolphins offense doing something it hasn’t done consistently against playoff teams.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero