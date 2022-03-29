Dolphins GM: Team Will Field Trade Calls On DeVante Parker

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker could be the next well-known name on the move, according to the Dolphins general manager.

“The expectation is he’ll be here, but we’ll listen,” Dolphins GM Chris Grier told reporters on trade offers for Parker. “We always listen.”

The Dolphins just landed Tyreek Hill, perhaps the NFL’s most lethal receiver, in a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. So that immediately led to questions about Parker’s future with the team, especially since Hill will mostly pair up with young standout Jaylen Waddle.

Given all that, Parker may not be targeted as much. So the Dolphins may dangle Parker around to see which other teams are interested. The Dolphins have other positions that need help, so a trade isn’t out of the question.

Parker, 29, hasn’t finished with more than 1,000 yards receiving since 2019. That year, he hauled in 72 passes for 1,202 yards. This past season, he appeared in 10 games and compiled 515 yards and two touchdowns on 40 catches.

Translation: He can help you, but he’s not exactly a No. 1 option. That’s especially the case in Miami.

“The Dolphins are on the rise and could add some solid capital, if they want to move on from Parker,” wrote Joseph Salvador of SI.com. “But according to Grier, it would be a surprise if Parker isn’t in Miami come the fall.”