Dolphins Cuts SB-Winning Running Back; Los Angeles Chargers Scoop Him Up

Two-time Super Bowl champ Sony Michel is moving around this off-season.

After getting cut by the Miami Dolphins on Monday, Michel agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.

cue up the ps5!!



we've signed rb sony michel » https://t.co/L87wd8hCKf pic.twitter.com/byGe9NziOO — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 31, 2022

Michel is a former second-round running back selected by the Patriots, who was traded from New England to LA last year to join the Rams.

FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK SONY MICHEL TRADED TO LOS ANGELES RAMS

Michel might have lucked out for landing with LA ahead of their 2022 Super Bowl run, but the former Georgia running back put in work last season to keep the Rams in momentum. He contributed 845 yards and four touchdowns last year as then-rookie RB Cam Akers dealt with an injury.

In four years as a pro, Michel has averaged 784.3 rushing yards per season and rushed for more than 200 attempts in three of his four seasons.

Michel signed with the Miami Dolphins on May 10 but was shockingly cut ahead of finalizing 53-man rosters.

With the Chargers climbing up pre-season ranks and Super Bowl predictions, courtesy of stacked depth on both sides of the ball and second-year coach Brandon Staley’s touted leadership, Michel may find himself scoring big two years in a row.

Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela