Weather Forecast For Dolphins – Chiefs Playoff Game In Kansas City Is Beyond Miserable, But ‘Fins May Want To Hope For Snow

Temperatures in Miami at kickoff for the Dolphins’ regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night were in the 60s. That will not be the case as they travel to Kansas City this weekend to take on the Chiefs in the opening round of the playoffs. The weather forecast in KC on Saturday night is beyond brutal.

As of Monday morning, the high temperature in Kansas City on Saturday will be a balmy 13 degrees with the low coming in at -2 degrees. The wind won’t be too big of a factor, gusting around 11 mph, but there is a 23% chance of snow that day potentially making things that much more miserable.

While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs probably aren’t too excited to play in below-zero temperatures, they certainly have more experience, and the advantage over the Dolphins traveling from South Florida.

The weather forecast for the Dolphins – Chiefs playoff contest on Saturday is miserably cold. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins Record In Below Freezing Games

It likely comes as no surprise that the Dolphins haven’t been great in games in below freezing temperatures over the years. Since January 2017, Miami has played in seven games when the temperature drops below 36 degrees, according to NFL Weather, and have lost all seven contests.

Interestingly enough, the Dolphins have played in two snow games since 2011 and picked up wins in each. The Dolphins went to Buffalo and beat the Bill 30-23 in December 2011 and traveled to Pittsburgh and knocked off the Steelers 34-28 in December 2013.

Those games have absolutely zero bearing on what will unfold in Kansas City this weekend, but ‘Fins fans who are searching for some good vibes heading into the frozen tundra may want to wish for snow on Saturday.

