Dolphins -3.5 Cashes On Safety In Jets’ Pitchy, Pitchy Woo Woo

The final play in the New York Jets at Miami Dolphins in NFL Week 18 either screwed you or made your football Sunday, depending what side you were on. Miami covered as 3.5-point favorites on the closing line in a 11-6 victory.

What’s even sweeter for the Dolphins is their victory over the Jets in Week 18 clinched their AFC playoff berth. But, how the Dolphins (-3.5) cashed is the story here.

The Jets were in line for a cover when Dolphins PK Jason Sanders kicked a go-ahead 50-yard field goal to put them ahead 9-6 with 0:18 remaining.

After a touchback on the ensuing kickoff and two incomplete passes by Jets QB Joe Flacco, New York needed a miraculous lateral play go the length of the field.

What followed is the worst beat or best cover of the 1 p.m. ET Week 18 slate …

Jets (+3.5) bettors, close your eyes 🫣🫣🫣



pic.twitter.com/mk5AwlmIq7 — OutKick Bets (@OutKickBets) January 8, 2023

Even though Miami “snuck in the frontdoor,” Dolphins -3.5 bettors know they had no business winning that bet. And while NY was definitely the right side, the Jets are one of the most cursed franchises in the NFL.

Holy shit that’s the worst beat ever for Jets +3.5 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 8, 2023

When your parlay misses because of a safety in the last 5 seconds of the jets game blowing your +4 spread pic.twitter.com/EKUFTY11tS — Dark Sloth (evil) (@PunishedHavoc) January 8, 2023

If the Jets (+4) don’t give up that stupid safety and colts (-3) get a stop on 4th and 20. My 8 leg parlay (+15000) hits. Sports betting is stupid. — Tim Johnson (@tmjohnson12) January 8, 2023

Final play of the game is a safety & the Jets don’t cover +3.5 🤮



Bad beat of the year? pic.twitter.com/jfBO1Jk2OP — Playmaker Betting (@playmakerbet) January 8, 2023

As someone who didn’t have action on this game, my heart goes out to Jets bettors. On the other hand, Dolphins backers should donate some of their winnings to charity.

