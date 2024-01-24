Dolly Parton’s Husband: ‘Too Much Butt’ With Viral Cowboys Outfit!

Videos by OutKick

Remember when Dolly Parton turned on all of America last Thanksgiving? Well, the 78-year-old came a little too close to showing a little too much cheek, according to husband Carl Dean.

Speak for yourself, Carl. We here at OutKick say let it rip, Dolly!

Parton recently spoke to People magazine — the one you quickly skim in the Publix checkout line while waiting to pay $200 for 10 items — and said the viral Cowboys cheerleading outfit she wore last Thanksgiving was always meant for husband Carl.

The longtime couple likes to keep things fresh in their late-70s, which I respect. Hope to hell that’s me in 40 years.

Anyway, when Carl saw Dolly Parton let loose on stage during halftime of the Cowboys game, he was initially worried America would be just a bit too turned on.

Fair point, I reckon.

“It turned out pretty cool, and my husband liked it. He said, ‘Those shorts were a little too short.’ I said, ‘Jealous?’” Parton told the magazine.

“And I said, ‘They weren’t as short as the other girls!’ He was just being funny. I think he thought — because everybody’s making a to-do over it — he thought, well, maybe you shouldn’t be showing your butt at that age.

“But anyway, he got a kick out of it, too.”

Dolly Parton stole the show last Thanksgiving

The fact that we’re talking about Dolly Parton’s butt in 2024 shows just how much staying power this little outfit had. The Thanksgiving day halftime shows last November were memorable for very different reasons. What a wild few hours.

Jack Harlow was ripped to pieces over his brutal performance in the first game of the day — Packers/Lions. People hated it. I’ve never seen fury quite like it.

Then came Dolly Parton in a skimpy Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders outfit, and America was instantly turned on. It’s all we could talk about for days. You had turkeys exploding outside because the fellas couldn’t stop watching.

Dolly Parton performs during the halftime show of the Commanders-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas pic.twitter.com/HFkyBBNFby — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2023

That was always going to be a tough act to follow, so NBC pretty much just punted later that night with Steve Aoki’s halftime performance and barely showed any of it.

Seriously, they went to commercial like 10 seconds in. Hilarious.

Anyway, Dolly Parton clearly stole the day and it’s been full steam ahead ever since.

“All the guys love them (Cowboys cheerleaders), my husband included, and I kind of did it for him,” she continued. “I thought, well, if I can pull this off, it’ll be cute, and if not, then they’ll just think if some older woman did a stupid thing!

“I just thought it was cool, and it evidently was because it turned out to be a big sensation. And so, I may have a poster made, a pinup, and donate all the money to the Red Kettle.”

Poster, you say? Can’t wait!