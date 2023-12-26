Dolly Parton Serenades Dying Man For His One Last Wish

Videos by OutKick

Dolly Parton continues to prove why she’s the GOAT.

After a lifelong Parton fan was put on hospice care and made a bucket list of things he hoped to accomplish while he still could, the country music great came through to make sure at least one of them happened.

LeGrand Golden made a bucket list that included meeting Dolly Parton. (YouTube / KSL News)

DOLLY CALLED AND SERENADED THE FAN

LeGrand “LG” Golden was originally from Parton’s hometown in Tennessee before he moved to Oregon. However, last year he was diagnosed with colon cancer which recently took a turn for the worse as he was informed it was terminal and he would only have a short time left to live. He was recently put on hospice care.

So, Golden made a Top 10 bucket list of things he hoped to accomplish. Amongst them included going on a trip to Chicago with his wife or seeing his favorite men’s college basketball team play.

He also included “Meeting Dolly Parton,” which even Golden thought was a long shot.

“I thought, ‘Well, it’s never going to happen,’” Golden told KSLTV.

That is until the other day when his wife Alice received a phone call from a Tennessee area code and sure enough it was Dolly Parton herself!

“Hey LG, it’s Dolly P. I’ve heard you’ve been a fan of mine for many years, and I just wanted to thank you for that…I’m just happy to know I have a fan that devoted,” Parton told him.

GOLDEN HAD BEEN A LIFELONG DOLLY PARTON FAN

The 77-year-old country star then made Golden’s dreams come true when she told him that she ‘would always love him,’ and began serenading her 1973 classic to him while adding his name to the lyrics.

Anyone who has ever dealt with or knows someone that has been battling a disease knows how important it is to mentally and emotionally be in as much good spirits as they can.

Parton did that for Golden.

“I feel like I’m immortal now,” he said before thanking Parton for taking the time to make his dream come true.

Some of the other items on Golden’s bucket list include attending a March Madness Tournament game and going to the Grand Canyon with his wife and kids – all of whom grew up going to Dollywood with him.