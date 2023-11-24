Dolly Parton’s Halftime Show Puts Spotlight Back On Her Past Covid Vaccine Support

Videos by OutKick

Dolly Parton had social media buzzing on Thanksgiving thanks to her halftime show during the dismantling of the Washington Commanders by the Dallas Cowboys.

Given that the 77-year-old was performing in front of the Cowboys home crowd, she wore a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit during the show, which took place standing on a platform with a giant star on the 50-yard line.

Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Parton performed a couple of her hits, “Jolene” and “9 to 5” before switching gears with a couple of Queen hits with “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You.” That’s how you outperform the Cowboys on their own turf.

While she didn’t exactly move all that well on the stage, and it’s possible that she was just moving her lips to a prerecorded version of the songs, the performance had everyone talking.

Dolly Parton performs during the halftime show of the Commanders-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas pic.twitter.com/HFkyBBNFby — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2023

Former Cowboy turned broadcaster Tony Romo, like many others, was blown away by the magic of Parton’s cosmetic procedures. There’s no denying that she doesn’t look like your typical woman pushing 80.

Those weren’t the only conversations being had around the Thanksgiving dinner table on Thursday. Parton’s performance reminded some that during the pandemic she changed “Jolene” to “Vaccine” after helping fund research for the Moderna vaccine.

Not only that, she called those who weren’t interested in getting the vaccine “cowards” and “chicken squat.” The video hasn’t aged as well as she has with the help of the finest cosmetic treatments.

"Don't be such a chicken squat, get out there and get your shot."



Dolly Parton has received the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, which she helped fund. In a Twitter video, she broke into a parody version of her hit song 'Jolene' before encouraging others to get their jabs. pic.twitter.com/TVCMmbN6YC — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 3, 2021

Dolly Parton Reminded Some Of Her Vaccine Support

Among those who wanted to remind everyone of her COVID vaccine support was Five Times August singer Brad Skistimas.

He posted, “Reminder @DollyParton helped fund the @moderna_tx shot, changed her famous song Jolene to ‘Vaccine’ and called those who wouldn’t get it cowards and ‘chicken squat.'”

He added, “I get a lot of people have a soft spot for her but she’s no better than the rest of the big pharma shills.”

Reminder @DollyParton helped fund the @moderna_tx shot, changed her famous song Jolene to “Vaccine” 🎶 and called those who wouldn’t get it cowards and “chicken squat” – I get a lot of people have a soft spot for her but she’s no better than the rest of the big pharma shills. pic.twitter.com/i97s1Ys2p8 — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) November 24, 2023

Skistimas obviously isn’t prepared to give Parton a pass – no matter how good she looks in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit.

He also posted an open letter to the famous singer over her support of those mRNA COVID vaccines that have proven to not prevent infection or transmission as advertised.

An Open Letter to Dolly Parton :



Hi Dolly,

A few years back you donated one million dollars to Vanderbilt University and their COVID-19 research. That money helped fund early-stage vaccine research conducted with @moderna_tx for the safety of their covid shot. Later you helped… pic.twitter.com/Rro6kuT1ue — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) November 24, 2023

Good luck to Brad Skistimas on getting a response from Parton. Much like everyone else who pushed so much during the pandemic, she’s probably not going to be changing her tune.