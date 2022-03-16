Doh! Watch President Biden Refer To Kamala Harris As ‘First Lady’

If you’re confused about what’s going on behind closed doors in the Oval Office, you’re not alone. President Joe Biden’s just as muddled as the rest of us. Maybe more so.

On Tuesday, POTUS referred to Vice President Kamala Harris in any interesting way — as “First Lady.”

In an attempt to inform the crowd that VP Harris’ husband was not at the event because he had COVID, Biden told the room, “There’s been a little change in the arrangement of who’s on the stage because of the first lady’s husband contracting COVID.”

There are only a few reasons he could possibly make such an error:

He and Kamala are treating 1600 Pennsylvania Ave like Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. He tried Mike Tyson-branded edibles earlier that morning in the hopes of delivering a knockout speech later that day. He doesn’t know the difference between the first lady and the vice president.

Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as The First Lady when announcing her husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for Covid: "The First Lady's husband has tested positive for covid." pic.twitter.com/JgcUBH3azj — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 15, 2022

For those laughing — I mean, keeping score at home, Biden’s comment actually suggest that he has contracted the virus himself.

Grab your masks!

President Biden zipped through the comment effortlessly, almost as if he were enjoying an ice cream cone.

It wasn’t until members of the press — who shockingly didn’t immediately rush out for a booster — alerted the president of his mistake, and he then corrected himself.

“That’s right. She’s fine,” Biden joked, referring to the actual first lady, Jill Biden. “It’s me that’s not together.”

We’ve noticed.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF