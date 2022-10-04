Dog Who Ordered $70 In Porn On Owner’s TV Is Back In The News

My dog ordered the porn. I swear!

Marino, the Bichon Frisé pup who made headlines in 2019 for ordering $70 in porn on his owner’s DirecTV account, is back in the news for some reason.

Look, it’s the Internet. All of a sudden a porn-ordering dog goes viral again after going viral three years prior for the same story. That’s just how this works. Don’t ask me why. It just happens.

Anyway, the story goes that Marino got his paws on owner Thomas Barnes’ DirecTV remote and proceeded to make a $70 Hustler channel charge.

According to the Raleigh News and Observer, Barnes ran into big trouble when he refused to pay for Marino’s horndog ways. Tom subtracted the $70 for the porn and paid DirecTV the difference.

The cable company wasn’t amused and Tom’s service was cut off.

Marino, the porn-ordering Bichon Frisé, is blamed for ordering $70 in porn on his owner’s TV. via Thomas Barnes / The Mirror (UK)

On Social Security disability, Tom was furious at the cable provider.

“That 70 dollars, you’re taking food out of my mouth. It’s like you’re stealing it. They refused to see how that was pertinent,” Barnes told the newspaper at the time.

Barnes was so mad over the porn charge controversy that he took his complaints all the way to the Federal Communications Commission. You’re darn right he had a bone to pick. His dog ordered porn and he wasn’t going to pay for such a mistake.

“There’s a problem when there’s a mistake and you expect me to pay for the mistake,” Barnes said at the time.

For those wondering, the Hustler TV is still available on DirecTV channel 599. Let this be a warning to all of you who haven’t cut the cord. It’s time to set those alerts before your own horndogs order up “Young Hotwives Allowed to Swing 2” which airs later tonight on Hustler TV.

You’ve been warned.