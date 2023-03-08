Dog Runs Onto The Pitch During Live CONCACAF Match

Videos by OutKick

On Tuesday, there was a bitch on the pitch. That’s right, a dog ran onto the field during a critical CONCACAF Champions League face-off between Philadelphia Union and Alianza F.C. from San Salvador, El Salvador.

The slow match Tuesday night, which ended in a scoreless draw, was interrupted at the 67:47 mark when a stray dog made an appearance on the field.

The good boy wasn’t much of an Air Bud as he bit at the ball rather than booting it, but he did get the crowd going as he scurried on the grass.

“I wonder if he’s going to play the position K9,” the game analyst quipped.

The early front runner for CONCACAF Champions League golden paw 🐾.pic.twitter.com/GWzt5cWXqr — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) March 8, 2023

Watching the dog streak through the pitch was a welcomed sight, considering this type of stunt is usually pulled off by a rapid squirrel, black cat or naked animal rights activist. It’s nice to finally see a dog have its day.

Fans will be treated to Leg 2 of the CONCACAF tournament on Tuesday, March 14 from Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.