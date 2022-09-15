Dog Missing For Three Months Shows Up On Police Drone, Leads To Awesome Reunion

You guys know I’m a complete sucker for a happy dog story or video of OutKick CEO Gary Schreier’s dachshunds chasing a deer in his lush backyard.

Today, we’re here for a beautiful story of Farrah the golden retriever being reunited with her owner, Taylor Salazar, after going missing for three months. This beautiful reunion was made possible with the help of the Fremont County (CO) Sheriff’s Office flying a drone in the area where Farrah was last seen.

After setting out some food to attract her, it didn’t take long before Farrah and Taylor were reunited, according to KRDO. “She stuck her head through the barbed wire fence, and then the next minute she’s laying in my lap and I was like, ‘I got her!'” Taylor told the TV station.

Farrah’s story is more than just a dog getting out of a fence and going on the run for three months. She was adopted by Salazar in 2019 after her husband, Fili, was diagnosed with terminal cancer. The dog came into Farrah’s life to “brighten up our household,” she told KRDO.

Fili passed three months later, but Taylor still had Farrah — until this summer during a car crash.

Taylor’s father had a seizure in late June while driving with the dog. Farrah was spooked by the resulting crash and took off from the scene only to be found three months later thanks to the sheriff’s department drone.

“Thank you! To everyone who helped find my sister’s dog. She was missed terribly and our family is very grateful of everyone who got involved in this 3 month long journey. THANK YOU!,” Erin Simpson wrote on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page.



While the reunion is a beautiful thing, there is still a road to recovery for the pup. Farrah will need to have one leg amputated and she’ll need to put weight on her body as she is at 55 pounds after weighing between 90 and 100 pounds before going missing.

“The team with Fremont County Sheriff’s department really are our heroes at this point. It was pretty amazing what they did to make it happen, because without them, we probably would not have her back,” Salazar said during her interview with KRDO. “I lost my person and I thought I was going to lose my dog too. But she’s she’s here, which is amazing. She’s a miracle.”