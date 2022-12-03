Dog Drives Car In Walmart Parking Lot

Happy Saturday everyone, let’s have ourselves a fun story about a driving dog!

It all began when Texas police officers responded to a call about a car that had crashed into two others at a Walmart parking lot. However, they got quite the surprise when they opened the door to see a dog behind the wheel!

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left alone in the truck while his owners were shopping inside the retail store.

Well, it appears the dog got a little antsy and wanted to get out. He began moving around inside before standing on the accelerator and knocking the car out of the emergency brake. The vehicle’s steering column had prior damage, which allowed the car to easily slip into drive and start moving!

Witnesses say they saw the car moving across the lot before noticing that the dog was the perpetrator behind the wheel. Eventually it crashed into two parked cars. Fortunately nobody and no dog was injured.

Should be a heck of an insurance claim.

“The dog… did what?!”

According to PetPedia.co, over 10,000 dogs have been involved in sort of accident.

No word yet on what punishment the dog will get for his reckless driving!