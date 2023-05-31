Does Woke North Face Have The Balls To Send A Team Of Drag Queens To Clean Up The Mount Everest Trash Dump Left By Climbers?

Videos by OutKick

Here we go again with another Mount Everest trash dump story and yet the elite environmentalists do nothing about cleaning up their precious social resume-building mountain turning into a pigsty.

Last week, mountain guide Mingma Tenzi Sherpa posted a video of just how bad things have gotten at a place that’s been called the world’s highest trash dump. It’s not like it’s a secret that those who have enough money to trek to the top of Mount Everest have the money to just leave their trash behind. CNN has reported on the problem. So has National Geographic. Reuters reported way back in 2007 that climbers had carried out about 1,000 pounds of trash during a roundup.

Yet here we are in 2023 and from the look of things, it’s really bad up there.

It’s been estimated that each climber will generate 18 pounds of trash while on the mountain. The piles just keep growing as Mingma Tenzi Sherpa found out during his May trek.

“The dirtiest camp i have ever seen. We can see the lots of tents, empty oxygen bottles, steel bowls, spoons, sanitation pad, paper a lot a thing which is used by humans either this work done by us who are there to climb the everest. I feel so sad every time cause i have seen many times doing expidition groups and companies cut there companies logos and leave there all the tents for the rest,” Tenzi wrote on Instagram.

Let’s go to the video and see what the climbers have turned this place into:

“Clean Mountain campaign has been begun from many years ago although the campaign did a good effort to clean mountain but as always everytime companies leave there trash on mountain so its gonna be hard to clean. Liasion officer is just getting paid for nothing just nothing. I would like to request to the government to punish that companies who leave there trash on mountain its a huge problem we all facing,” Tenzi Sherpa added.

Keep in mind, each hiker pays a $4,000 deposit to the Nepali government that is returned to the climber if he/she returns with 18 pounds of garbage. Yet the garbage just keeps piling up.

So where are the woke environmentalists & gear slingers like The North Face to take a stand on Mount Everest trash piles?

Because North Face tents are seen in the video, it made logical sense to go see if the company has anything to say about the trash piling up on the mountain. Perhaps The North Face marketing department has begun some sort of initiative to get that place cleaned up.

It seems like a campaign that would make sense for a major outdoors gear brand that makes many of the products used to help climbers get to the top of the mountain and survive such harsh conditions.

Here are the results:

The (17) “articles” had nothing to do with Mount Everest trash. In fact, it’s impossible to find anything via Google searches or on the company website where corporate honchos are bragging about cleaning up that mountain.

Meanwhile, as OutKick’s Tomi Lahren pointed out last week, The North Face has time to pump out a branding campaign where a dude with a mustache is in a rainbow jumper selling outdoor gear.

First up is the outdoor apparel brand, North Face. This company has decided the best way to sell outdoor gear is to feature an adult male in a rainbow jumper, full makeup and a mustache…again..to sell outdoor gear. https://t.co/hE9pk3OvEu — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 25, 2023

Would it be too much to ask The North Face to send up a group of drag queens to yank those North Face tents off the mountains that scumbags won’t bring down?

Let’s see the company start that campaign.

“North Face Drag Queen Mountaineers Clean Up Mount Everest” would be a legendary marketing plan to own the MAGAs, right?

We dare you.