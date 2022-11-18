Does This 1940s Picture Prove Time Travel Is Possible?

Internet Sleuths on Facebook are convinced they’ve uncovered the mystery of time travel.

A picture originally posted in 2016 has gone viral once again, and – according to some online detectives – proves that time travel does indeed exist.

The picture in question was posted to the Facebook group Gamlar ljósmyndir by user Kristjan Hoffmann six years ago, and shows a man in a 1940s picture who appears to be talking … on a cell phone!

Can you hear me now? Good!

What do we think? Does it hold water or no?

Facebook users in the group are CONVINCED this 1940s gentleman is talking on a cell phone, which obviously were a few years away from existing during this era.

According to The Sun, the picture in question was taken in Reykjavík, Iceland, in 1943. Our accused time traveler is surrounded by deployed US soldiers during World War II, and seems a bit out of place.

Members of the group were obviously intrigued, and started doing some deep dives.

Some said he was simply checking if his watch worked, others said he was weirdly using his Tobacco pipe to … scratch his ear.

The photo was originally posted to the group by Kristjan Hoffmann, who said in the initial post that our time traveler was “far ahead in technology.”

For reference, the first handheld was the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X, which hit the market in 1973, according to The Guardian.

So, was this cat scratching an itch, or Doc Brown-ing it up in 1943?

Personally, I’m ALL ABOUT a good internet conspiracy, so I’ll go with the latter.