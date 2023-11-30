Does Nicole Kidman Need A Cheeseburger?

Videos by OutKick

Make it a double cheeseburger?

The trolls were out early Thursday morning on a Nicole Kidman Instagram post where the actress is lounging around the house in t-shirts to celebrate Australian music and help raise funds for music workers via a charity drive.

“Somebody give her a cheeseburger,” a woman wrote on the 56-year-old Kidman’s Instagram page.

And it was on from there. The fangs were out as the “Eat a cheeseburger” cartel went to war with the Kidman supporters who swear she’s just always had a frail frame and that’s just the way it is.

“Make it a double cheese burger with bacon and extra mayo…cmon girl, skin and bones ain’t a good look!” someone from the “Eat a Cheeseburger” cartel fired back.

Radar Online claimed in mid-November that Kidman is at 105 pounds (on a 5’11 frame) and that Hollywood insiders “were taken aback by her gaunt appearance” at the CMA Awards while noting they could count ribs “protruding” from her dress.

“Two billion people in the world eat bugs and I’m one of them,” Kidman told Vanity Fair back in 2018. Her bug diet consists of Hornworms, mealworms and crickets, which she described as “awesome.”

And for dessert?

Fried grasshoppers.

From the sound of things, there aren’t too many burgers — or draft beer — in Kidman’s diet.

“I don’t drink,” she admitted in 2012 at an event. “See how boring I am?”

Her drink of choice that night? Sparkling water.

You make the call here: Too skinny or the perfect frame for someone who eats grasshoppers and crickets?