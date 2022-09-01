Does Julian Edelman Have The Most ‘Punchable’ Face In The NFL?

Julian Edelman retired after the 2020 season, capping a 12-year run with the New England Patriots and Tom Brady that left many NFL fanbases defeated.

Edelman won three Super Bowls during his time in New England, turned into one of the most clutch postseason wide receivers of all time, and became Brady’s go-to guy when it mattered most.

Like most teams and players over the past two decades, he also torched the Miami Dolphins — New England’s AFC East rival.

And the fans down in South Florida haven’t forgotten!

Julian Edelman is retired and still can’t catch a break🤣 pic.twitter.com/N3xauXKJst — Playmaker (@playmaker) August 31, 2022

“I know he’s retired, bro, but f**k that guy,” is such a strong, yet simple line.

There was a stretch during the middle part of this last decade where Edelman absolutely lit up the Miami secondary.

Beginning with a ridiculous 13-catch performance in Dec. 2013 — a game the Pats actually lost — Edelman recorded at least six receptions in seven straight games against the Dolphins.

He never had less than 76 receiving yards in any of those games, surpassed the 130-yard mark twice, and recorded six touchdowns in seven games.

He was a Dolphins killer, and they still hate him down there.

Sorry, Jules. That’s part of the game. You constantly rip our hearts out for 12 years, we’re gonna want to punch you in the face. No two ways about it.

But hey, this doesn’t mean they’re gonna hate you forever. Look at who the current wide receivers coach is on Miami’s staff …

This legend!

Wes Welker was Julian Edelman before Julian Edelman was Julian Edelman. He terrorized Miami for years after the Dolphins stupidly traded him to New England and he’s still been welcomed back with open arms.

So keep grinding, Jules. They’ll come around.