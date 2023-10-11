Dodgers Will Stay Alive Against Diamondbacks

Videos by OutKick

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:07 ET

Who had the Diamondbacks coming back to Arizona up two on the team that won the division and won 100 games? Well, I didn’t have that specifically, but we are sitting pretty with our +175 ticket on the Diamondbacks to win the series against the Dodgers. They’ve already thrown their two best pitchers, but we should see them both again if needed. The hardest game to win is usually the closeout game, but it is possible the Diamondbacks do that tonight against the Dodgers.

The Orioles already lost, the Braves were on the verge of being down 0-2 and the Dodgers are down 2-0. Only the Astros have been successful after having the bye to start the playoffs. The Dodgers have to win to stay alive in the playoffs. The problem hasn’t been the offense, but as I suspected, the pitching was going to be an issue in the playoffs. They have too many injuries, questions, and other issues with their staff. They’ve allowed 15 runs and only scored four in the two games. Now they get a chance to win against an unproven starter from the Diamondbacks. They are hoping that their midseason acquisition, Lance Lynn, can keep their season going. To Lynn’s credit, he was much better with the Dodgers than he was with the dysfunctional White Sox. He allowed three or fewer earned runs in nine of his 11 starts with the Dodgers. In his two bad ones, he allowed 15 earned runs over nine innings. Those were the only two games the Dodgers lost when Lynn started for them this year. Against the Diamondbacks, Lynn has held them to just 10 hits over 50 at-bats.

Chase Field should be loud for the first home game of the Diamondbacks this postseason. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Diamondbacks had to feel good about taking the first game of the series, but taking two in Los Angeles? That’s outstanding. I think they can close it out at home, but this might not be the game to do it in. So far, the Diamondbacks are 4-0 in the playoffs and have won everything on the road. This will be their first playoff game at home this year so the place should be rocking, but the Dodgers have been in this situation before. The question is, will the starting pitcher for Arizona, Brandon Pfaadt, be able to set aside nerves and navigate through this gauntlet of a lineup? His first start in the playoffs wasn’t exactly pretty as he allowed three earned runs and seven hits in just 2.2 innings against the Brewers. He’s faced the Dodgers twice this season and neither start was very good. He allowed nine earned runs and 14 hits over 8.2 innings in the two outings.

I think this will be an ugly start for the Diamondbacks. Lynn isn’t the most spectacular pitcher in the rotation, but since coming over to Los Angeles, he seems to have improved quite a bit this season. I like his chances of being successful tonight. I don’t have much faith in Pfaadt though so I’m going to take the Dodgers to extend the series at least for one more game. And, sometimes, one is all you need. It might be worth it to play the Dodgers to win the series and guarantee a bit of probit. But, tonight, it is the Dodgers to win at -135.

