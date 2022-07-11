Dodgers Stadium Concession Workers Threatening To Go On Strike Ahead Of MLB All-Star Game

Dodgers Stadium concession workers could go on strike “at any time” heading into next week’s MLB All-Star Game, according to the union representing the workers.

To say the majority of workers are on board with the idea would be an understatement with 99% of the food and beverage workers voting to authorize a strike.

According to a statement from Unite Here spokeswoman Maria Hernandez, the workers are seeking “a fair new union contract.” She couldn’t, however, provide any specific demands for what a “fair new union contract” would entail.

“They are the backbone of our tourism and sports industry, yet many struggle to stay housed and to make ends meet,” said Susan Minato, co-president of Unite Here Local 11. “They often live with economic uncertainty because the quality of jobs vary stadium to stadium. No worker should have to continue living like this.”

In total, the union represents almost 1,500 concession workers at Dodger Stadium.

This is now the second year in a row drama has followed the MLB All-Star Game. Last year’s game was moved from Atlanta to Denver due to Georgia’s voting law MLB deemed as restrictive.

The voting restrictions most questioned at the time were the state requiring identification for mail voting and food and water restrictions while waiting in line to vote.

A poll conducted by the University of Georgia found that 54% of registered Georgia voters opposed MLB’s decision to move the game to Denver.

Moving the game out of Atlanta cost the city millions of dollars in the long run.