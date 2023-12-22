Dodgers Spending Spree Continues With Yoshinobu Yamamoto; Japanese Star Signs 12-Year, $325 Million Deal

Videos by OutKick
The Dodgers are adding the top pitcher on the market, 10 days after signing Shohei Ohtani. Japanese pitching star Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 25, has agreed to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports late Thursday, marking the end of a bidding war for the ace.
What An Offseason …
ESPN’s Jeff Passen reported that Yamamoto and the Dodgers agreed to a 12-year, $325 million contract — the largest contract in history for a pitcher, besting Gerrit Cole’s contract with the Yankees ($324M).
Dodgers Make Yoshinobu Yamamoto Richest Pitcher In MLB History
The Dodgers welcomed Yamamoto in his first meeting at Dodger Stadium with Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman touring the facilities with the Japanese star.
Yamamoto pitched seven seasons for the Onix Buffaloes in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball. He accrued an eye-popping 1.72 ERA in his career. The final stretch of rumors surrounding Yamamoto noted the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays as top candidates to sign him.
Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman continues his offseason spending spree, kickstarted by Shohei Ohtani’s historic 10-year, $700 million contract, made official on Dec. 11.
After signing Ohtani, the Dodgers further bolstered their pitching with a trade for Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow. The Dodgers and Glasnow agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $136.5 million.
Adding Yamamoto catapults the Dodgers’ status as the MLB’s premier superteam.
