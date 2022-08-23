Dodgers Pitcher Walker Buehler Undergoes Second Tommy John Surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler, 28, underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, with immediate projections on the pitcher’s return forecasted for 2024, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

DODGERS PITCHER WALKER BUEHLER DONE FOR THE YEAR; SCHEDULED TO UNDERGO SEASON-ENDING SURGERY

Buehler was officially sidelined for the rest of the Dodgers’ 2022 season on Aug. 15 — a huge blow to the trending team. News of his likely sidelining for the entirety of 2023 only threw salt on the wound.

He posted a selfie on his personal Instagram account: anticipating the second Tommy John surgery of his career Tuesday afternoon.

As previously reported on OutKick, “Since suffering a Grade 2 flexor strain to his pitching elbow in May, Buehler has been shut down and on a throwing program with the Dodgers for the last month. In 65 innings pitched this season, Buehler has posted a 4.02 ERA and 21.2 percent strikeout rate (a career low).”

