Dodgers Fans Fight Among Each Other In Bathroom Skirmish

Who will take the (ceramic) throne?

On the field Wednesday night at Chavez Ravine, the Dodgers battled the San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 2.

In the Dodger Stadium bathrooms, Frogtown fans were brawling with each other.

As the Dodgers defense played a crappy game, frustrations boiled and spilled over when two long-haired Dodgers fans in the bathroom grabbed each other by their manes and started throwing swings. It happened be around the late innings of the NLDS postseason matchup.

Checking in on Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/u1yDGObUOp — Baseball Fight Club (@mlbfights) October 13, 2022

The wavy-haired warriors started throwing punches out of the blue.

Several feet away, other fans had their backs to the brawl as they tried urinating in peace.

The bare-knuckle brawl lasted roughly 20 seconds before the dudes came to a peace treaty with a solid dap — without a hand wash or use of soap in sight.

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

It was a rough, and wild, night at the Ravine as the Dodgers suffered a 5-3 loss against the rival Padres team. The series flips to Petco Park on Thursday for Game 3, with the series tied at 1-1.

This is especially funny if you remember what Kershaw once told Profar about his swing.pic.twitter.com/VrJWRdJfO9 — Dodger Blue (@DodgerBlue1958) October 13, 2022

Dodger fans tie their rally towels together to make a jump rope in the pavilions. pic.twitter.com/cBMZ8588nL — Memo Torres (@el_tragon_de_LA) October 13, 2022

Dodgers fans literally go to games just to fight each other. I’m convinced. https://t.co/T1a2Foq9pd — Soto ⚾️ (@SotoP_23) October 13, 2022

Dodger Stadium bathroom is where enemies become friends pic.twitter.com/zWvpflgQxL — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 13, 2022