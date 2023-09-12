Dodgers Clean Out Julio Urias Murals, Locker Amid Domestic Abuse Investigation

Videos by OutKick

The LA Dodgers dealt with in-house issues earlier this month when fan-favorite pitcher Julio Urias faced allegations of physically assaulting his partner.

Julio Urias was arrested on Sept. 3 after attending Lionel Messi’s visit to BMO Stadium in Los Angeles to take on LAFC.

After the game, Urias allegedly shoved his girlfriend into a fence. Several witnesses alerted neighboring police officials.

Dodgers Moving On From Julio Urias; Remove Murals, Locker From Clubhouse

Compounding a case in 2019 involving Urias and domestic abuse allegations, the pitcher’s damning incident appeared to cost him his final chance with the Dodgers. Urias played for the club since 2016, logging a 60-25 record with a 3.11 ERA in that span.

By the looks of it, they’re already moving on.

Photos on Monday surfaced, showing two murals at Dodger Stadium of Urias wiped clean. The updates also showed Urias locker clean out, with newcomer Kolten Wong taking Urias’ spot.

Dodger reporter Jack Harris posted the cleaned-out murals.

Before (via Jack Harris / X)

After (via Jack Harris / X)

It appears the Dodgers have covered up or painted over a couple murals at Dodger Stadium featuring Julio Urías pic.twitter.com/FFqy5eOJQL — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) September 11, 2023

MLB helped the Dodgers cut their losses with the impending free agent by putting him on indefinite administrative leave.

We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 4, 2023

While the LAPD and MLB conduct their investigations on the incident, the team is doing away with memory of the Dodgers favorite.

ABC7 relayed a quote from Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts. Asked if the Dodgers were done with Urias, Roberts responded, “There’s really not much for me to comment, other than the fact that, like I said on the first day, this is a very, very unfortunate, sad situation.”

Urias famously pitched the final out for the Dodgers in their 2020 World Series win.

As relayed by OutKick’s Ian Miller, LA authorities claim to have a video involving Urias. He was charged with felony corporal injury against a spouse.

Urias’ case is MLB’s second major player investigation in the past two months, following the allegations made against former Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco.

LA is 87-56 following Monday’s loss to the San Diego Padres.