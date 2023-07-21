Dodgers Can Beat Heaney Tonight

Videos by OutKick

Dodgers vs. Rangers, 8:05 ET

I once again went 1-1 in my plays from yesterday. I won’t call it frustrating because some of these days have been plays with plus money which means we either are slightly profitable or slightly down depending on what was played and what numbers you’ve gotten. Either way, I want to get a nice run going and build up the bankroll. I’ve circled the Dodgers and Rangers as a matchup that we can take down today.

The Dodgers are big on the hot stove right now. It isn’t that they are looking to trade away talent or prospects. They are looking to add the biggest name in the game to their team. The question really becomes – are they willing to wait until the offseason to make a run at Shohei Ohtani, or will they trade away everything to get him now? The biggest issue for the Dodgers isn’t really hitting, it is pitching. (Though, Ohtani obviously fills both of those roles.) They need to add an arm or two into the rotation. It would help also if tonight’s starter, Tony Gonsolin, can get back to his dominant ways from last season. He was solid enough in his last start, going five innings and allowing two hits. One of those hits was a solo homer, but overall, not a bad start. Prior to that though, he allowed at least four earned runs in three straight starts. I do think he can keep the Rangers off balance the first time through the order as most of them have never seen him before.

The Rangers take on the Dodgers tonight in Texas. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will the Rangers be the team that steals away whichever player(s) the Dodgers have their eye on? There is a rumor that they might get into the mix for Ohtani, but they probably could use another arm as well to help for their playoff push. My guess is that the Angels won’t trade Ohtani to someone in their division. But, who knows, there is no guarantee that he gets traded anyway. Still, the Rangers should be active as they make a drive toward the division. They are sending out Andrew Heaney to the mound to combat the tough Dodgers lineup. Heaney has sandwiched a bad start with two nice ones where he went five innings and allowed zero earned runs. Those starts surrounded one where he gave up seven earned over three innings to the Nationals. Dodgers hitters have had success against Heaney as well going 17-for-56.

I’m taking the Dodgers here at +100. The Rangers are on a roll and have won five in a row, but I think the Dodgers coming into this game should be able to put out the fire against a very hittable Heaney. I actually like the first three innings at +100 better than the full game, but I’d prefer that if the Dodgers played there last night. I’ll play the full game and hope that Gonsolin can limit any damage.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024