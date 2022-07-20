Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts Wears Shirt With Message: ‘We Need More Black People At This Stadium’

Take one of the most diverse counties in America and announce that it needs more of one group of people … not so unifying.

Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts did just that: overlooking the sprawling diversity among Los Angeles’ 3.9 million residents, for the sake of a racist-sounding memo that fell flat.

Feeling the publicity flowing at Chavez Ravine before the start of this year’s Midsummer Classic, Betts flaunted a custom-made shirt that read “We Need More Black People at the Stadium” knowing the sports media would remain mum. Or celebrate it.

Mookie Betts with a message today. pic.twitter.com/1r5dtAqV1C — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 19, 2022

Mookie Betts came out with a “We need more Black people at the stadium" shirt before the #AllStarGame



(via @stevesaldivar) pic.twitter.com/toGwOxngrv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 19, 2022

Had the shirt read “We need more White people,” “We need more Brown people,” or “We need more Asians,” perhaps the message would not have been as openly received as the privileged statement that the multi-millionaire Betts promulgated.

Way to make it a race thing…

Here’s a breakdown of the diversity in LA.

via BestNeighborhood.org

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela