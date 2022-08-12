Dodger Pitching Will Stifle Royals Bats

We did pretty well with the Field of Dreams game last night but the struggle came with the other two games. We would’ve been fine if the Diamondbacks didn’t score seven runs in the seventh. I don’t have the desire to see how many seven-run innings they’ve had this season. I can’t imagine it is any, though. When things are going bad, you run into tough luck. Oh well, let’s start off with a great weekend.

I’ve been on this train for the majority of the year. However, I backed off a bit after Tony Gonsolin started struggling. While he has been super strong this year, he really excels at home. However, that isn’t to say he is bad on the road. He still is keeping opponents to fairly low scores. In his last start, he held the Padres to no earned runs over five innings. The Dodgers don’t really unleash Gonsolin, but they have a strong enough bullpen that I see him going five innings and them handling it from there.

Though the Dodgers have a couple of bullpen pitchers on the injured list right now, I think we still have enough talented arms to close this out. As a whole, the Dodgers bullpen has a 3.15 ERA, which is the fourth best in the majors. Craig Kimbrel hasn’t been the guy that had a historically great ERA, but he’s still talented and doing a good job of closing out games. If Gonsolin goes six innings and the bullpen can close it out in the last three innings, the Royals shouldn’t score more than three runs. Play their team total under.

