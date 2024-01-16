Doctor Suspended For Telling Patient She Can’t Turn Into A Man

Videos by OutKick

A clinic in Montreal, Quebec punished a doctor for believing in science.

Literally.

According to the Daily Mail, the clinic suspended Dr. Raymond Brière for refusing to use a transgender patient’s preferred pronouns during an argument about the dangers of a sex change.

The patient first asked Brière for a prescription for testosterone therapy to help her transition into a man.

The woman said she was “ready” to take the “next step” in her gender transition.

But Brièrer rejected her request.

He disclosed he had never helped a patient transition and cited data that testosterone therapy could harm her.

“Dr Brière suggested the patient could take testosterone via a gel that is rubbed into the top part of the arms or into the armpits,” says the report. “But this was again rejected by the patient, who said they were only willing to use testosterone injections — which can cause a body to ‘masculinize’ more rapidly.”

The doctor then disputed the woman could even become a man with the type of therapy she requested, saying a genetic analysis of the patient’s chromosome would still conclude she is “genetically a woman.”

Ultimately, Brière suggested the patient see another doctor.

We know all of that because the patient was secretly recording the appointment on her phone. She turned over the recording to the Medical College of Quebec, which ruled the doctor’s comments “‘inappropriate and disrespectful.”

The clinic suspended Brière for three months.

The disciplinary panel said it was the “doctor’s obligation to establish and maintain a relationship of trust with a patient.”

“The medical encounter must then take place while respecting this gender identity,” the board concludes.

The clinic can blame the doctor for refusing to use the woman’s preferred pronouns for his suspension.

However, this is a matter of a doctor not comfortable assisting in a patient’s transition and thus recommending she see another clinic.

Consider that.

A doctor should not be obligated to help someone undergo a dangerous procedure in the guise of “gender affirmation.”

Dr. Brière was not discriminating against his patient. He was protecting her.

A New York Times exposé details the harmful effects of the “care” she ultimately wanted to undergo, reporting the following:

Sex reassignment is quite literally impossible. [Trans] surgery can’t actually reassign sex, because sex isn’t “assigned” in the first place. As I point out in “When Harry Became Sally,” sex is a bodily reality—the reality of how an organism is organized with respect to sexual reproduction.

That reality isn’t “assigned” at birth or any time after. Sex—maleness or femaleness—is established at a child’s conception, can be ascertained even at the earliest stages of human development by technological means, and can be observed visually well before birth with ultrasound imaging. Cosmetic surgery and cross-sex hormones don’t change biological reality.

Dr. Raymond Brière is not a bigot. He is a student of science. He understands sex reassignment is harmful and a ruse.

Brière believes that participating in sex reassignment and using preferred pronouns would only further enable the ruse.

And for that, he’s been suspended.