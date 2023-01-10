Doctor Claims Damar Hamlin Injury Was Racist, ‘Highlights The Violence Black Men Experience In Football’

There have been a lot of ridiculous opinions shared in reaction to the Damar Hamlin incident with plenty of people trying to gain three seconds of stardom at his expense. This doctor claiming Hamlin’s injury is a sign of racism is the new leader in the clubhouse for worst take.

Tracie Canada, a cultural anthropology professor at Duke who holds a Ph.D., has spent her entire career researching and theorizing ideas about race. According to her bio at Scientific American, she’s currently working on a book about the experiences of black college football players.

After Canada’s asinine story about how Damar Hamlin being injured is somehow racist toward black football players, it’s a safe bet the book will be filled with anti-white, woke talking points to appease her private university colleagues.

Doctor Proves She Understands Math While Pushing ‘NFL Is Racist’ Agenda

Canada, along with everyone else with eyes, has noticed that there are more black players in both college football and the NFL than white players. She then used her incredible math skills to discover black players get injured more frequently than white players.

She called this “racial stacking” in her story titled ‘Damar Hamlin’s Collapse Highlights The Violence Black Men Experience in Football.’

“Black players are disproportionately affected. While Black men are severely underrepresented in positions of power across football organizations, such as coaching and management, they are overrepresented on the gridiron,” Canada writes.

“Non-white players account for 70 percent of the NFL; nearly half of all Division I college football players are Black. Further, through a process called racial stacking, coaches racially segregate athletes by playing position. These demographic discrepancies place Black athletes at a higher risk during play.”

Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday night game against the Bengals. (Getty Images)

While Canada addresses the reality that society has grown numb to how violent the game of football is, which is true, she thinks the sport disproportionally hurts black men.

“While this form of entertainment has been normalized, Hamlin’s injury demonstrates that ordinary violence has potentially deadly consequences, and highlights how Black men’s athletic labor sustains this brutal system,” she writes.

Canada also cited an activist named Harry Edwards who argues “like a piece of equipment, the black athlete is used.”

What isn’t addressed anywhere in Canada’s agenda-pushing article is that football players – no matter their race – are forced to actually play football.

Football players — whether they’re 6 years old, in high school, or at the professional level — understand that they’re signing up to play an incredibly violent game filled with injuries.

I’m going to give Canada the benefit of the doubt and assume she knows that, but since a number on a piece of paper shows that there are more black players in the NFL than white players then she came to the conclusion that the league, and sport, is racist.

Dr. Canada had a public Twitter account just a few days ago, but after being called out for her story by people who possess common sense, she’s made her account private.

Football does “highlight violence” as Canada so eloquently pointed out, but that violence affects everyone of every color and of every position.

