Doc Rivers To Return As 76ers Head Coach In 2022-23 Season

The future of Doc Rivers is in Philadelphia, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey confirmed Friday.

Rivers will remain the head coach for the 2022-23 season, coming off another disappointing end to a season for the 76ers. Philadelphia fell in Game 6 of its Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup with the Heat, 99-90, Thursday and were eliminated from the postseason. It was the 76ers’ fourth series loss in their last five postseasons in the Semifinals.

Rivers, 60, has presided over the last two playoff exits, despite high expectations. With 2021-22 NBA MVP award finalist Joel Embiid leading the team, Philadelphia appeared to be a championship contender, especially after it acquired former MVP James Harden from Brooklyn for Ben Simmons in February.

But with Embiid less than 100% playing through a torn ligament in his right thumb and a right facial fracture and Harden struggling to resemble the Houston version of himself, the two were unable to create much in Game 6.

Embiid scored 20 points, albeit on 7-of-24 from the field, while Harden scored just nine points on 4-of-9 shooting and did not score a single point in the second half.

DOC RIVERS FRANTICALLY DEFENDS HIS JOB FOLLOWING GAME 6’S LOSS

With rumors swirling that his job could be in jeopardy and that the Lakers were interested in him, Rivers defended his job during the postgame press conference Thursday night.

“I don’t worry about my job, I think I do a terrific job,” Rivers said. “If you don’t, you should write it because I’ve worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to get here and again this year… same thing. If that’s how anyone feels I’m going to feel secure about it.”

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.