Doc Gooden’s Son Gets A Full Ride To Play Football At Maryland

Like father, like son?

That could be the case in a couple years as Dylan Gooden has committed to playing football on a full ride at the University of Maryland.

Dylan, who is the son of former New York Mets and Yankees pitcher Dwight “Doc” Gooden, is part of Maryland’s 2003 recruiting class.

He originally made the announcement back in December but officially signed off on it yesterday during National Signing Day.

Although he won’t be following exactly in his four-time All-Star, three-time World Series Champion father’s footsteps, Dylan is definitely creating his own athletic path.

The 6’4″, 200lbs, four-star linebacker is a damn good football player. The Baltimore Sun reported that Dylan “ranks 36th in the country and sixth in the Big Ten.” Not bad, not bad at all.

Gooden will hope to transform the Terps football program back to better winning days. Last year they finished just 8-5.

Maryland also may have some sort of special allure to family members of baseball stars.

D.J. Strawberry, the son of Darryl Strawberry played basketball for them in the early 2000’s before graduating and being drafted by the Phoenix Suns.

Both Darryl and Doc were teammates on the Mets and Yankees.