Do The Rams Have Another Magical Run?

I wrote a preview of how I thought the playoffs could potentially go in the AFC, and I don’t want the NFC to feel left out, so I thought I should do one for them as well. I’ll be honest, I think the Super Bowl is pretty much already determined that the Ravens will play the 49ers. There are conspiracy theorists out there that say the colors are already reflecting that those two teams will play, but I just think they are the two best teams and have the easiest paths. That doesn’t always mean they win though, and that’s why we play the games. So, is there anyone worth taking as the NFC Champion?

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are -125 to win the NFC and are the favorites to win the Super Bowl. Is there anything this squad is missing? Maybe a good win over the AFC. They lost, at home, to the Ravens, and lost to the Browns, in Cleveland. They also lost to the Bengals at home. Their NFC losses? A week 18 loss to the Rams in a game they didn’t try (and it was only by one point) and to the Vikings in Minnesota. If they don’t make the Super Bowl it will be a travesty.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys were eliminated by the 49ers last year and embarrassed by them this year. They will not win on the road and have continued to show this season they couldn’t win a regular season game away from Dallas. The expectation is that they magically can win on the road in the playoffs? Doubt it. Don’t waste your money. They should beat the Packers this week though.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 30: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles

If the Cowboys win, and the Lions win, then the Eagles would face the 49ers in what probably would’ve been the best two teams in the NFC facing off. The problem is that they’ve looked terrible since the beat down that the 49ers put on them. Something is off with the team and I’m not quite sure what it is. They continue to beat themselves and honestly, their defense was pretty bad this season. Perhaps it was fatigue or whatever, but if they couldn’t put up a fight against the 49ers in Philly, what makes you think they can on the road against the same team when that team was also knocked out of the playoffs by them last season. I do think at +800 there is some value here, but I’ll likely lay off.

Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams

The Lions are actually the #3 seed, but I could see a scenario where they lose to the Rams. I’m lumping them together in this case. Sean McVay is a better coach and has navigated the playoffs. Matthew Stafford is coming back to Detroit and facing the guy he was traded for. That probably is more motivation for Jared Goff than Stafford (especially considering Stafford got a ring). But, Stafford never really let Detroit win a playoff game before, so why would he start now? I do think the Rams are playing very good football and the defense has looked much better. If the game gets into a shootout, the Rams can do that too. The Lions are going to be in a very emotional game, and their fans should be very into this. Do you trust Goff to lead the way? I personally don’t. If the Rams win, they face the 49ers (unless the Packers win). I actually think they could beat the 49ers. They play each other so often that the familiarity could help keep the game close. Then all you need is one mistake and we’ve seen that Brock Purdy is capable of it. If they were to knock off the 49ers, they would likely need to beat either the Cowboys or Eagles in a road game. I do think they would struggle against the Cowboys on the road, but again, do you trust Dak Prescott to win it all? The cross country travel could be an issue for a game against Philly, but familiarity and form are on the side of the Rams. At +2000 it is worth a shot on them.

Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are live to win their game. I don’t think the Packers are. Sure, the Cowboys could collapse, but at home they should coast in this game. I think this especially considering the Packers are kind of just lucky to be here. The Buccaneers could beat the Eagles and then play the 49ers or Cowboys, but I don’t see them going on the road for the win in either of those games.

If you’re going to take a longshot this playoff season, the Rams are your best bet. I’d recommend playing a quarter unit at most because I really do think this is predetermined for the 49ers to at least make the Super Bowl. But, things happen, and I think the Rams at +2000 are as good as any for a chance to make it out of the NFC.

