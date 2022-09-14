DK Metcalf Refuses To Sign Anti-Russell Wilson Poster

Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf wasn’t falling for the 12’s hijinks on Monday night.

Facing his former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, the Pro Bowl wideout got wrapped up in the bittersweet meeting between Seahawks fans and his ex-teammate.

Nonetheless, Metcalf showcased his loyalty to Russ throughout.

Not only did Metcalf meet with Wilson after the 17-16 win by Seattle and shared a hug with his ex-teammate, he also dodged a fan’s attempt at getting him to sign an anti-Russell Wilson poster. The sign read, “Let’s Cook Russ” — a play on the “Let Russ Cook” slogan.

“I can’t sign that,” Metcalf told the fan after taking a dap and Sharpie from the Seattle faithful.

With Wilson being an integral part of the former Ole Miss receiver’s rise in the NFL, and an expensive three-year extension with the Seahawks, it made perfect sense for Metcalf to avoid stirring any bad blood with his former QB.

In the end, the footage of Metcalf’s loyalty to Russ caught the respect of fans from both sides of the matchup.

Seattle got the first boo and the last laugh on Monday as Pete Carroll and the Seahawks spoiled Denver’s much-anticipated season opener with Wilson under center.

Metcalf finished third in receiving for the Seahawks: catching seven passes for 36 yards and no scores.