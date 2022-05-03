DK Metcalf On Signing Long-Term With Seahawks: ‘We’re Going To Get Something Done’

Unlike his Ole Miss brother A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf fully expects to sign a long-term extension with the team that drafted him.

The 2019 second-round pick said Tuesday that he believes he’ll remain with the Seahawks for the coming years. Metcalf — who shares the same agent, Tory Dandy, as Brown and fellow WR Marquise Brown — is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

“We’re going to get something done,” Metcalf said, via the Club Shay Shay podcast. “I think I’m going to be in Seattle for the next coming years.”

That would mean that Metcalf will stick around for the likely rebuild taking place in Seattle amid the trade of star quarterback Russell Wilson. Metcalf, 24, figures to be the centerpiece of the rebuild and will likely look for a similar contract to the one A.J. Brown signed on Tuesday with the Eagles after three years with the Titans. The Eagles signed A.J. Brown to a four-year, $100 million deal.

Through three years, Metcalf has hauled in 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns. Those numbers top A.J. Brown’s across the board in the same timeframe, although A.J. Brown missed several games each season.

