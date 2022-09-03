Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Gifts His Teammates Headphones

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei did not have the best 2021 season, but if his recent actions are any indication, he’ll be trying to make sure that his teammates help him to have a much better 2022.

With Clemson’s opening game against Georgia Tech just a few days away on Monday, September 5th, Uiagalelei gave away some high quality headphones to many of his teammates.

Clemson kicker B.T. Potter posted a photo of the Beats Studio3 headphones to his Instagram story:

The — admittedly well done — note read, “A gift for the journey ahead when you need to block out the noise and channel your inner DJ” – DJ.

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei is a generous guy (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

DJ Uiagalelei came into school with extremely high expectations after ranking in the top 10 nationally on most recruiting sites.

His 2021 did not live up to expectations however, as he completed just 55.6% of his passes for only nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions, although he did add four rushing touchdowns.

With Cade Klubnik waiting in the wings, he might not have quite as long of a leash as a starter this year if his struggles continue.

But at the very least, he and his teammates will be able to “drown out the noise” once the season ramps up.