Jets DJ Reed Had Every Reason To Celebrate Late Interception In Blowout Loss To Ravens

During the fourth quarter of the New York Jets’ season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens, New York corner DJ Reed intercepted Lamar Jackson. Reed’s interception had very little impact on the game, which the Jets lost 24-9, but he elected to celebrate at midfield.

Without any context, it would be easy to make fun of Reed for his over-the-top celebration of kneeling on the NFL logo at midfield. In the moment it looked like another instance of a New York Jet embarrassing himself, but that wasn’t the case at all.

Reed was asked about his celebration after the game and explained that it was in honor of his dad who passed away right before the opening kickoff.

“My dad passed away literally right before this game,” the 25-year-old told CBS reporter Otis Livingston. “I was emotional, still emotional, so that pick was for my dad. It wasn’t celebrating or about the scoreboard, it was much deeper than football.”

Be careful when criticizing. You have no idea what a person is going through. DJ Reed got an interception & paid tribute while getting blown out. Some "fans" didn't like it at the time. But listen to why he did it in my exclusive Jets Late Night interview… RIP Dennis Reed Sr. pic.twitter.com/foXkJIAIt2 — Otis Livingston (@OlivingstonTV) September 12, 2022

First and foremost, Reed’s interception could very well be one of the best we see all season in the NFL. He completely laid out for the grab and made an unbelievably athletic play. Secondly, go ahead and celebrate all you want, Reed, going out and doing anything shortly after your dad passes sounds excruciating, let alone playing a game in the NFL.

Reed was a lone bright spot for the Jets in their loss to Baltimore as he picked up two tackles and forced a fumble in the contest as well.