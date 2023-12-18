DJ Moore Doesn’t Want Bears To Draft A Quarterback, Endorses Justin Fields Over Top Prospects

Videos by OutKick

Most still have questions about whether or not Justin Fields is ‘the guy’ for the Chicago Bears moving forward, but his favorite target, DJ Moore, isn’t one of those people. Moore is all-in on Fields being the Bears’ quarterback of the future.

Speaking with the media after Chicago’s 20-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Moore went to bat for his quarterback while making it clear the top QB prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class don’t compare to Fields.

“Bruh, where are ya’ll seeing this?” Moore told reporters after being asked about Fields’ future in Chicago. “Like, what makes him not the quarterback for the Chicago Bears right now?”

“I get ya’ll got everybody coming out. What, it’s like two of ’em? I don’t think they’re better than Justin.”

Justin Fields has earned the endorsement from DJ Moore.

While Moore’s endorsement carries weight inside the Bears’ locker room, the reality is that Chicago will have a potentially franchise-changing decision to make come draft day.

The Bears will likely hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft courtesy of the Carolina Panthers. They’ll also have another Top Five or so pick of their own and will have their pick among USC’s Cale Williams, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, and North Carolina’s Drake Maye if they go down the route of selecting a quarterback.

It’s worth mentioning that current Bears general manager Ryan Poles wasn’t in his position when the franchise drafted Fields 11th overall in 2021.

As for Moore’s comments, they’ll likely fall on deaf ears in terms of the fanbase given that they came after a not-so-great performance from Fields against the Browns.

Fields completed just 19 of 40 passes in the loss to go along with a pair of interceptions. In 10 games this season, Fields has completed 61.4% of his passes, scored 16 total touchdowns, and thrown eight interceptions.