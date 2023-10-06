DJ Moore Cashes In On Hibernating Washington Secondary

Videos by OutKick

By the look of it, the Washington Commanders left top Chicago Bears wideout D.J. Moore out of their defensive plan.

The Bears are on a surprising roll against the Washington Commanders, taking a dominant 27-3 lead after one half.

D.J. Moore is tearing Washington’s secondary a new one … catching five passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns after two quarters. Moore exploded onto the scene in the first quarter, tallying four catches for 126 yards and a score.

Fields has also overthrown a number of deep pass attempts to Moore with a trailing cornerback.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 05: DJ Moore is crushing the Commanders. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

D.J. Moore is having a NIGHT 🗣️pic.twitter.com/kFriJ5ksB2 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 6, 2023

The veteran wideout, traded to the Bears in the offseason from Carolina, is single-handedly shouldering the massive expectations for Bears quarterback Justin Fields and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Now the onus falls on the Bears defense — as a tribute to the late, great Dick Butkus — to fend off the beaten-down Commanders. What seems like an easy task for most teams ends up being an uphill battle for the Bears, who surrendered a 21-point lead to the lowly Denver Broncos in Week 4.

Justin Fields enjoyed a solid half as well, throwing for 189 yards (12-of-20) for three touchdowns. Bears running back Khalil Herbert chipped in with extensive first-down gains.

Washington surrendered a scoring drive to come out of the half, along with a two-point conversation. 27-11. Time for D.J. Moore to do his thing …

Through three quarters, Moore has seven catches for 174 yards.

Advantage Bears, 30-14.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 05: DJ Moore #2 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after a touchdown by Cole Kmet #85 (not pictured) during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 05, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)