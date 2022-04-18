Diversity and Inclusion ‘Experts’ Mistake Black DJ for White Man in Blackface

Jill Lassen and Stuart Rhoden — who call themselves “diversity, equity and inclusion experts” — have falsely accused a DJ of wearing blackface at a PTA event in Arizona.

The DEI grifters wrote scathing letters of complaint to the school, thinking that DJ Kim Koko Hunter was a white man wearing black face. The anti-racist duo took their outrage to the school principal and the head of the PTA, according to the Daily Mail.

Rhoden and Lassen believed they caught Hunter red-handed black-faced.

However, the PTA head quickly informed the pair that DJ Hunter is, actually, a black man. He wasn’t wearing any face paint, that’s his natural skin color.

“The DJ that the Hopi PTA hire[d] was, in fact a black man,” Hopi PTA president Megan Livengood wrote in response to Lassen and Rhoden’s letters. “It is insulting that you feel myself or PTA condone racist behavior or encourage it by posting on social media.”

Rhoden has since tried to defend his accusation, saying Hunter may have used cosmetic products to make his skin appear darker.

“It seems at the very least he is in darker make-up if not ‘black face’ or I am completely mistaken and it’s the lighting of the patio,” Rhoden posted on Facebook.

Does he have a case? Well, Hunter is the individual wearing the gold jacket:

So, no. Rhoden has no case. Not the best outcome for the DEI movement, huh?

You are probably wondering how those two race-baiters ever mistook Hunter as a white guy wearing black face. We are too. Hopefully, they will answer that question one day.

For now, Lassen is apologizing:

“You are right, we should’ve reached out and inquired before making such accusations. I cannot fathom the hurt, anger and frustration you felt after you and others volunteered countless hours on your event. Again I truly apologize.”

There’s a lesson here: learn your target’s skin color before accusing him of being a white man in black face.

The demand for racism outstrips the supply. So useless DEI activists must jump to conclusions and, well, manufacture examples of racism.

Pathetic.