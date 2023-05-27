Disrespectful Line In Brewers-Giants Game

Videos by OutKick

Giants vs. Brewers, 4:10 ET

Rodney Dangerfield was famous for a variety of things, but he is probably most well known for saying “I get no respect.” Yes, the Caddyshack star would blurt out an array of one-liners as fast as possible, but that quote was what he always came back to with his shtick. In an afternoon matchup between the Giants and Brewers, one starter has to be doing his best Dangerfield impression with the line the books set.

Let me start this off by saying, the Giants are playing good baseball. Somehow after just about a third of the season, they sit a game over .500. They won’t make the playoffs, and if this was basketball or football, they’d arguably be in hell because they are just a middle-of-the-pack team. They’ve been streaky all season and right now they seem to be on a hot streak winning four of the past five games, including two against the Brewers. The Brewers are stumbling a bit. They had a pretty hot start and this month haven’t been quite as sharp. They went 18-10 in April, and now are 9-14 this month. The Brew Crew aren’t going to ever really be known for their offensive talent. The team just simply doesn’t have enough guys that I think are strong enough to carry them. It is their pitching staff that is the focal point for the Brewers. However, in the past five games, they’ve allowed teams to score 12 (Astros) and 15 (Giants) against them.

Logan Webb is pitching well, but there is too much value on a Burnes start here. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Giants are playing well and the Brewers aren’t… so the Giants are being disrespected? No. This line is disrespectful to Corbin Burnes, a former Cy Young winner. Now, in fairness to the books, Burnes hasn’t pitched great this season, but he has still pitched pretty well. He allowed five earned runs on four home runs to the Astros in that aforementioned 12-runs-allowed game. Prior to that though, he was able to turn in four straight quality starts. It wasn’t his only stinker of a game, so maybe that’s why the line is low on him, but he’s too talented to just assume he can’t turn it around after one bad start. After his last start of allowing five or more earned runs, he produced seven straight starts of three earned or fewer. The Brewers are also facing Logan Webb today. Webb is just not my cup of tea, but to his credit, he has produced a great streak since the middle of May. He has six consecutive starts of at least six innings and two or fewer earned runs allowed. He also has gone at least seven innings in four of those starts. Something seems to have clicked for him as well. The bad news for him though is that the Brewers hitters are 8-for-27 against him in the short experience they have.

You can probably tell, but I’m taking the Brewers to win today. I usually like fading teams the next day when they have huge outlier offensive outbursts. Burnes is a really good pitcher and rarely will make too bad starts in a row. Webb is definitely throwing the ball better right now, but I think this line is disrespectful to Burnes. I’ll back the Brewers at -115.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024