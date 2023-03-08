Disney Cuts ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah’ From Parades Because of Film Ties

Videos by OutKick

After years of trying, Disney has finally solved racism.

How did Disney accomplish this spectacular feat?

By removing a fun, upbeat, popular song from parades because it came from the wrong movie.

“Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” will no longer be part of its daily “Magic Happens” parade, apparently because it came from the 1946 film, “Song of the South.”

That movie has received criticism for its portrayal of race in the American South in the period after the Civil War.

The song, however, contains unimaginably offensive lyrics.

“Zip-a-dee-doo-dah, zip-a-dee-ay

My, oh, my, what a wonderful day

Plenty of sunshine headin’ my way

Zip-a-dee-doo-dah, zip-a-dee-ay!”

Horrifying, isn’t it?

The next part of the song is even worse.

“Mister Bluebird’s on my shoulder

It’s the truth, it’s “actch’ll

Everything is “satisfactch’ll”

Using outdated terminology like “Mister” clearly does not set the political example modern Disney wants to set.

This isn’t the first humanitarian crisis that the entertainment giant has solved for humanity. All gender inequality issues have also now been fixed, thanks to replacing some of the “lost boys” from the Peter Pan story with girls.

Thanks again, Disney!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger attends the Exclusive 100-Minute Sneak Peek of Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back at El Capitan Theatre on November 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

Disney Solving the World’s Problems

Disney’s obsessive wokeness has hurt the company’s bottom line, as film after film have flopped at the box office.

That’s led to some … interesting potential options to take the long term reigns of the company.

Removing the song from their parades shows they haven’t learned any lessons from the abject failure of their turn into politics.

While it might seem harmless to say, replace the lost boys with the lost girls, it actually undercuts one of the central messages of J.M. Barrie’s original work.

The lost boys in the original story fall out of their strollers when their nurses are looking the other way. If they aren’t claimed within a week, they’re sent to Neverland. Barrie specifically writes that there aren’t any lost girls, because they’re far too clever to fall out of their strollers.

Wendy serves as an example to the boys of the importance of maturing, growing up and eventually reaching adulthood. By replacing the male characters with female ones, they’re distorting the underlying purpose.

But that’s what modern Disney is about; prioritizing modern progressive ideology over telling good stories with timeless messages.

The company didn’t respond to requests for comment by the New York Post about removing “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah,” presumably because they were too busy celebrating the end of racism.