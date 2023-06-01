Disaster Padres Can’t Score, Neither Can Marlins

Videos by OutKick

Padres vs. Marlins, 1:10 ET

Disappointment comes in all shapes and sizes. I’ve been disappointed in myself for the baseball picks this year (luckily the hockey picks have balanced it out). I’ve been disappointed in my kids for things, my wife, myself, lots of people. But, disappointment stems from expectations. If you have no expectations, there are no disappointments. A guy I worked with once told me, what if you lived in a world where all expectations started at zero. I was an interesting concept, but it wasn’t something realistic. The Padres are taking on the Marlins today, and the expectations, and disappointments have to be very drastically different for these two squads.

The Padres are straight up trash. Like throw this team, the manager, and the expectations in the damn dumpster because they are embarrassingly terrible. They are under .500 and have a payroll of somewhere north of 10 billion dollars (may be slightly exaggerated there). Their best hitter is Juan Soto, which is normally fine, but he’s only batting .263 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs. It’s June and the most RBIs on your team is 26? What the hell is wrong with this club? Collectively, they are batting .222 which is just stupid. The Marlins, a team that seems like they are actively trying to lose baseball games is over .500 and they are also hitting better than the Padres. Their team is filled with guys you’ve never heard of. In fact, the only guy on the team that seems like he could be a household name is Jorge Soler. And his only relevance is that he was the World Series MVP for the Braves a couple of years ago. He leads their team with 35 RBIs and he has 17 home runs. Meaning that over half of his RBIs have come from homers. Yet, somehow this team has a better record than the Padres. What is happening?

The Padres take on the Marlins on Thursday. (Photo by Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images)

Today they square off once again and the Padres send Joe Musgove to the hill in hopes to have him regain some of the magic from last year. He hasn’t been terrible this year despite a 5.64 ERA/ He only has six starts under his belt but has gone at least five innings in five of them. He has allowed at least three earned runs in four if them, which isn’t ideal. However, he really hasn’t been terrible. With the offensive cast the Padres have, they should be able to support him. He is coming off his best start. He allowed just one earned run against the Yankees, a 6.1 inning outing. Marlins hitters have been decent against him, but I wouldn’t be super concerned as they have no extra-base hits against him. Musgrove faces Jesus Luzardo who came over in a trade last season. He was terrible last year, but seems to have found a bit of a groove this year. In 11 starts, he sports a 3.67 ERA and this month has only one start where he allowed more than three earned runs. Padres hitters have also struggled against him in the past.

I’ll take the under 8.5 in this game. Luzardo seems to be pitching well, and frankly, I don’t think that the Marlins are a good enough hitting team to get to Musgrove. There are a lot of reasons to think that someday the Padres will break out of this nightmare of a season, but I’m not confident it will happen today. I’ll back the under here.

