‘Dirty Bird’ Drew Barrymore Says She’s Tried Everything In Bed

Drew Barrymore has been willing to get candid about her sex life — or lack thereof — as of late. She is continuing down that path, now saying that she has tried “everything.”

On a recent episode of her podcast Drew’s News, Barrymore was talking to guest Ross Matthews about the Netflix series, How To Build A Sex Room (I’d argue any room can be a sex room if sex occurs in it. Sort of like how I’d say any book can be a coffee table book if placed upon a coffee table).

As you could expect, that conversation veered from the finer points of interior design — throw pillows, backsplashes, et al. — and into the “sex” part of sex rooms.

Barrymore then called herself a “dirty bird,” though her a dirty bird-ism is not for public consumption. The former child star and current adult star said that exists only in “the corners of my mind where I never will tell, [where] it’s just for me.”

Barrymore continued, “I can understand certain kinky things. Listen, I’ve tried everything…that’s why I’m so boring now, I don’t know if I was into it or not, I just wanted to try everything.”

One can only assume she’s being truthful when she says she wanted to try everything. This is the woman who flashed David Letterman for his birthday.

I’m not sure of the official figures, but it can’t be more than 20% of women who can say they’ve done that.

Could even be as low as 15%.

Actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore waves to the crowd at New York Comic Con. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for ReedPop)

Drew Barrymore Says She Has Mellowed As of Late

The Fever Pitch star went on to say that she takes it easy these days.

“I’m fine in the bed, mish posish,” she said.

It’s only been a couple of months since we got a Drew Barrymore sex life update. Back in September, she talked about Andrew Garfield giving up the deed while gearing up to play a priest in the film Silence.

“What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time? I was like, ‘Yeah so?’” she said.

If this schedule holds, we should be getting our next Drew Barrymore sex life update around Groundhogs Day.

Mark your calendars.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle