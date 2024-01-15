Diontae Johnson Loves Celebrating Touchdowns While The Steelers Are Down Two Scores

Videos by OutKick

The first half of Monday’s Wild Card game didn’t go well for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They turned the ball over twice to the Buffalo Bills, including an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Diontae Johnson.

Buffalo made them pay, scoring touchdowns following both giveaways. Ultimately, the Bills raced out to a 21-0 lead and things looked bleak.

However, Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the curious decision to try a 50-yard field goal in tough conditions with a three touchdown lead late in the first half.

The Steelers managed to block the attempt — which had to be kicked low by Bills kicker Tyler Bass because of the weather — and gain possession in Buffalo territory.

That gave them a short field and they cashed in with a Mason Rudolph touchdown throw to Diontae Johnson to cut the lead to two touchdowns. No one loves scoring touchdowns to put the Steelers down by 14 points more than Diontae Johnson.

Diontae Johnson of the Pittsburgh Steelers catches a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills during the NFL Wild Card round. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Earlier in the season, Johnson scored a virtually meaningless TD against the Arizona Cardinals and busted out a full routine. Head coach Mike Tomlin wasn’t happy about it.

Apparently, Johnson didn’t learn anything from that experience. After scoring against the Bills, Johnson again launched into a full celebration.

This time, a few teammates joined in — notably George Pickens, Jaylen Warren and Allen Robinson. Although, tight end Pat Freiermuth deliberately did not. He probably recognized the situation.

Steelers warming up in the snow! Touchdown Diontae! pic.twitter.com/eo9SIC4oWX — NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 15, 2024

Look, I get that scoring a postseason touchdown is a big deal. I also understand this situation is much different than the Cardinals game in that the Steelers at least still have a chance.

However, it’s not a great chance. Celebrating that score displays a lack of awareness. At least, celebrating it with a planned celebration.

High-five your teammates, get them hyped up to try and come back in this game. Planned celly, though?

C’mon guys.