Oklahoma QB Announces Future Plans

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel is sticking around.

The dual-threat junior QB had a very solid season, despite the Sooners stumbling and crawling to a 6-7 record.

Well, Oklahoma will have some stability at QB in 2023 because Gabriel announced late Thursday afternoon that he’s returning to Norman.

Dillon Gabriel will help Oklahoma improve next season.

Oklahoma had a really bad season in 2022. After starting the season 3-0, the wheels quickly fell off. The Sooners would win just three of the program’s next 10 games.

It was a disaster of an inaugural season for Brent Venables. Yet, Gabriel showed some serious flashes.

Oklahoma Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel isn’t leaving the program. He had a huge 2022 season, despite the team struggling. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He made a name for himself at UCF, and he didn’t disappoint when he arrived in Norman. This past season, he threw for 25 touchdowns and 3,168 yards in 12 games. He also rushed for 315 yards and another six touchdowns.

Dillon Gabriel was one of the few parts of the team that actually worked on a consistent basis.

Dillon Gabriel returning to Oklahoma for next season. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Brent Venables needs to turn things around quickly in 2023. If the Sooners have another terrible season, he could be packing his bags. Dillon Gabriel returning gives him an immediate building block for the upcoming season. He’s a hell of a QB, but as fans found out in 2022, he can’t do it alone.